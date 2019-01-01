Code reading reimagined

Yes, code reading. Developers spend 50% or more of their time doing just that. It's the single most expensive activity in software development. We reimagine it from the ground up, and with it we reshape the whole development experience. We call it moldable development.

Every single development problem includes a data science problem. And the other way around. The moldable way is to construct custom tools specifically for every single problem.

To make this practical, you need a platform that makes the creation of tools inexpensive and seamless while working with on your problem. That's Glamorous Toolkit.